CENTERVILLE — Louis M. Levy, 69, formerly of Defiance and recently of Centerville, Ohio, passed away in Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
He was born in Orlando, Florida, in 1951 and spent his elementary school years in Defiance City Schools and the International School of Bangkok, Thailand. He graduated from Defiance High School in 1969.
Lou was a retired educator with more than 40 years as a teacher of social studies and learning disabilities at Perrysburg Junior and Senior High Schools, Gibsonburg High School, Upper Sandusky High School, and more recently, Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He earned his B.S. in education from the State University of New York at Brockport and his M.A. in political philosophy from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. He volunteered for many years as a youth soccer coach in Perrysburg and coached girls and boys high school basketball at Gibsonburg and Upper Sandusky. As an assistant coach, he helped to lead the Upper Sandusky Rams to a Division II state championship basketball title in 2005.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Lawrence J. Levy, a professor of English and assistant dean at Defiance College until 1968, and Jeannette Webman Levy.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Smith) Levy, a Defiance native who now resides in Perrysburg; his daughters, Leah Vlahos of Centerville, Lesley Barnet of Columbus; and two brothers, Lloyd Levy of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, and Lynn Levy of New York City. Lou was also a doting grandfather (“Papa”) to his beloved 6-year-old grandson, Caden Vlahos, whom he cared for and took to and from school each day for the past two years.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Routsong Funeral Home Inc. in Kettering, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to The JCC Early Childhood Program, 525 Versailles Drive, Centerville, Ohio, 45459; the Gibsonburg Educational Foundation at Gibsonburg High School, 700 South Main St., Gibsonburg, Ohio 43431; the Upper Sandusky Academic Boosters at Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351; or the athletic departments at both high schools.
