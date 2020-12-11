Louis 'Bill' Sabo

Sabo

Louis W. “Bill” Sabo, 88, Defiance, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.

He was born September 16, 1932, to the late Louis and Alma Sabo in Defiance, Ohio. On October 29, 1983, he married Margaret (Ort) Sabo, who preceded him in death on September 26, 2014. Bill was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. He worked for several years as a lineman for Toledo Edison until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing and bowling, and was a huge fan of The Detroit Tigers and Lions, and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Louis is survived by his nieces, Paige and Jane; several other nephews; and his special neighbors, the Tennysons and Starks.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, with Rev. John Schlicher officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paul United Methodist Church or March of Dimes. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

