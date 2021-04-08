Defiance — Louis A. Herman, 92, of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Astoria Place in Waterville, Ohio.
He was born on February 26, 1929, to the late Henry and Saloma (Byrnes) Herman in Paulding County, Ohio. Louis was a 1948 graduate of Oakwood High School. On February 11, 1956, he married Reba (Adkins) Herman, who survives.
Louis attended St. John's Catholic Church. He worked at General Motors for 40 years until his retirement in 1988, and was a member of UAW 211. In his leisure time he enjoyed playing golf and bowling. Louis loved spending time with his family. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Louis is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Reba Herman, his son, Thomas (Kathleen) Herman and his daughter, Deborah (Howie) Sobota, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and his sister Luella Huff of Latty, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Saloma Herman, his brother, John Herman, his brother in infancy, Eugene Herman and his grandson, Ben Herman.
All services for Louis will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
