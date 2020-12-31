Lorraine M. Beattie, 88, Defiance, passed away Wednesday evening, December 30, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born April 21, 1932, to Quentin and Ursula (Gebhard) Miller in Williams County, Ohio. Lorraine was a 1951 graduate of Edgerton High School. On August 9, 1952, she married Norman L. Beattie, who survives. Lorraine was a member of St. Isadore Catholic Church, and active in the Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping and traveling. Being with her family was always her priority.
Lorraine is survived by her loving husband, Norman L. Beattie of Defiance; her daughter, Dianne (Rodney) Lovetinsky of Defiance; her grandson, Jeffery Lovetinsky; and her brother, Tom Miller of Bryan, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Duane and Floyd Miller; and a sister, Zelda Miller, in infancy.
Due to the recent pandemic, visitation and services will be private at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Entombment will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to The Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.