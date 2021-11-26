Lori Black

Defiance — Lori J. Black, age 63, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Defiance.

She was born on September 17, 1958, to Charles and Shirley (Bittinger) Dugan in Defiance, Ohio. Lori was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, AmVets Post 1991, Moose Lodge 2094 and Eagles Aerie 372. She worked at Friendly's and Barnes restaurants, and at General Motors in Defiance until her retirement in 2018. She bowled in various leagues and enjoyed going to casinos. Lori loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Lori will be sadly missed by her daughters, Mellisa (Todd) Rohrs and Andrea (Jason) Sprow, all of Defiance, and Sara Black of Toledo, Ohio; seven grandchildren; her brother, Patrick (Jonanne) Dugan of Defiance; and three sisters, Teresa Booher of Virginia, and Cheryl Chapman and Traci (Terry) VanValkenburg, all of Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmother, Esther McCann.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Deacon Mark Homier officiating.

Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to St. John's Catholic Church, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

