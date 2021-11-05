Lori Behringer

Defiance — Lori M. Behringer, age 66, of Defiance, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
She was born on May 1, 1955, to Betty (Bilderback) and Fred Behringer Sr. in Toledo, Ohio. Lori attended St. John's Catholic Church. She will be remembered by many for her free spirit and her gift of gab. She was an inspiration to her family and her example of courage and strength will never be forgotten. She loved creating art and wrapping up with a warm toasty blanket. Lori was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger.
Lori will be sadly missed by her mother, Betty Behringer of Defiance, her daughters, Kaylan DeWeese and Ashley DeWeese, both of Defiance, her grandchildren, Tegan Reynolds and Jaxten DeWeese, her brothers, Fred (Cathy) Behringer II and Matt (Sheana) Behringer, all of Defiance, and Mike Behringer of Bryan, Ohio, and her sister, Lisa Steinberger of Louisville, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Behringer Sr., and her life-long friend, Dave Weaver.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 2-6 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton St. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, with Fathers David Cirata and Tim Krukowski officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery. Per Lori's request, she would like her life celebrated in color like her personality, please avoid wearing black.
Memorials are suggested to The American Cancer Society, Heartland Hospice or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
