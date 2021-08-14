Loretta Stahl

Ft. Myers, Fla. — Loretta Claire, more commonly and affectionately known simply as "Lola" by her family and friends, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on February 4, 2020. She was 98 years old.
Born in Paulding, Ohio, Lola was the daughter of Hoy Rhinehalt and Cleopha Ragan Rhinehalt (deceased), and was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Stahl; two sisters; one brother; two children: Charles Eugene Stahl and Virginia Woodring (Ken); and one grandson (Curtis Stahl). She is survived by two sons, James Stahl (Delores) and Tom Stahl (Elsie), 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.
Lola grew up in Paulding and worked at Grizzly Manufacturing from 1942-61 as well as Stahl Insurance from 1961-65. She played the organ at Paulding Catholic Church for Mass, three different choirs, funerals and weddings for over a quarter of a century. She married Charles Stahl in 1965, and moved to the Fort Myers area in 1969, where she became a member of the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord in Fort Myers. In addition to enjoying a full life with many of her friends and family, Lola was an accomplished card player, golfer and was an avid reader, especially of mystery novels. After Charles passed away in 1998, Lola continued to live in the area and was most recently a resident at Brookdale Independent Living.
Private graveside services will be conducted 4 p.m., Saturday, August 21, at Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling local arrangements.
