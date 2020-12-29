Loretta Lambert

HOLGATE — Loretta F. Lambert, 67, Holgate, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on February 21, 1953, to Paul and Geneva (Hardin) Hall in Oak Hill, Ohio. She was a graduate of Oak Hill High School. Loretta worked at Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon, Ohio, for over 10 years. Loretta loved to read her Bible. She will be missed by her family.
Loretta is survived by her brothers and sisters, Kenny (Helen) Hall of Defiance, Rosie Lee of Van Wert, Ohio, Clifford (Judy) Hall of Marion, Ohio, Barbara (Tommy) Huddleston of Defiance, Paul (Cyndee) Hall of Oakwood, Ohio, Johnny (Cathy) Hall of Marion, Ohio, and Linda (David) McKinney of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Elwood, Don and Jamie Hall.
Visitation and services will be private at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.