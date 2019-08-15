PETTISVILLE — Loretta Jean (Rupp) Brannan was born January 24, 1938, to Claude and Helen (Wyse) Rupp in Pettisville, Ohio, and died August 12, 2019, at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She married Stephen Brannan June 14, 1974. In 1956, Loretta graduated from Pettisville High School, and in 1960, graduated from Defiance College with a BS in education. She started her career teaching seventh-grade English at Clyde Jr. High School in Clyde, Ohio. Then for the remainder of her career taught from 1962-94 in Pettisville.
She received an additional degree from BGSU in library science and served as the primary librarian for the entire Pettisville School system in addition. Loretta directed many high school plays and served as junior class advisor and then co-advisor for many junior/senior proms.
While still teaching, she and her husband, Steve, hosted two exchange students from Finland in 1982 and 1992.
She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and started church libraries at the Wauseon First Christian Church and the Sun Coast Christian Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and in community activities. Loretta and her brother, Jerry, worked to organize artifacts and displays for the museum at Fulton County, Ohio. She was a member of the Wauseon First Christian Church.
Besides a tour of Europe with a dear friend, Ellen Rico, in early 1960s, Loretta loved trips to New England, especially the coast of Maine. Starting in 1995, she and Steve wintered in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Loretta is survived by her husband of 45 years, Stephan Brannan; her brother, Jerry Rupp; sister-in-law, Kathy Rupp; and numerous nieces and nephews. At one time, Loretta also counted 60 first cousins! Preceding her in death besides her parents are sister, Claudette Snyder-Dion; and brother, Allen Rupp.
A memorial service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), with Pastor Michael Doerr and Pastor Pamela Short officiating. Interment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 4-8 p.m. Sunday. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.
