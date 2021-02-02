Loren Plassman

Defiance — Loren Edward Plassman, 82, Defiance, Ohio, passed away January 31, 2021, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born in Harrison Township, Henry County, Ohio, to William and Martha (Gerken) Plassman on March 24, 1938. He married Jean Witte on October 15, 1960, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona.
Loren enjoyed farming and worked at Campbell Soup Company. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona, where he served on several church boards and sang in the choir. Loren also served on the Jewell Grain Board and the Jewell Community Center Board. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed singing with the Northwesternaires, and collected Native American artifacts.
Loren is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jean; children, Sheri (John) Kovaleski, Gregory (Brenda) Plassman and Barry (April) Plassman; grandchildren, Ashley Kovaleski, Erin (Joshua) Mobley, Paul Plassman, Luke Plassman, Mark Plassman, Renee Plassman and Simon Plassman; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Emma Mobley; and sister, Wilma Fruth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Lenore Flory, Lucia Plassman, Frances Grieser and William Plassman.
Visitation will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona, on Friday, February 5, 2021, from 9:30 until the time of services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center (www.comhealthpro.org) or Huntington's Disease Society of America (www.hdsa.org). Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com. Arrangements entrusted to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the State. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
