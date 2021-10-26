Loren Mitchell Jr.

OLMSTED FALLS — Loren Ray (Mitch) Mitchell Jr., 74, of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
He was born on September 20, 1947, in Olney, Illinois, to the late Loren Ray and Anna Margaret (née Stolz) Mitchell. Mitch graduated from Defiance High School in 1965 where he had been active in basketball and a three-year letterman in tennis. He was a two-year veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the First Air Cavalry Division as a chaplain’s assistant in the Vietnam War. He earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Kent State University.
Loren was a media specialist at Canfield High School, a Youngstown suburb, for his entire 25 years in public education. Upon retirement from teaching, for the next 10 years he was a media representative/trainer for a regional educational media company. While at Canfield High School, he was a well respected seventh-grade basketball coach and varsity golf coach for over 20 years. One of his golf teams was state runner-up. He was an avid golfer most of his adult life. He had attended his 55th Defiance High School class reunion two weeks before his passing.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Margaret Mitchell, of 51 years; father of Jason Mitchell (Dr. Kimberly Lu), Seattle, Washington; and Cara (Gordon) Petkosh, Olmsted Falls, Ohio; cherished grandfather of Emma Petkosh, Hiro Mitchell-Lu and Yamato Mitchell-Lu.
Online condolences and memories may be left on Loren’s memorial page at sunsetfuneralandcemetery.com.
