Loraine Papp

PAYNE — Loraine M. Papp, 95, Payne, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Vancrest of Payne.
She was born August 24, 1924, in Fort Wayne, Ind., daughter of the late Charles and Loretta (Noll) VonBehren. On June 30, 1951, she married Stephen Papp, who preceded her in death on May 15, 2013.
She was employed by General Electric from 1942-85. She was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, the Catholic Ladies of Columbia, Joan of Arc Study Club, Elex, and Pen-el Quarter Century Club. She was a volunteer at Dallas Lamb Nursing Home and the Bargain Bin.
She is survived by her children, Charles (Marjorie) Papp of Van Wert, LaRue M. Papp of Indianapolis, Ind., and Karyl (Geno) Leser, Fischers, Ind.; a sister, Ruth VonBehren, Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Stephen Papp, Nicholas and Nathaniel Leser, and Chris and Janelle Sauer.
She also was preceded in death by a sister, Charlene Griffin.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Payne, with Rev. Joseph Poggemeyer officiating. Burial will follow in Wiltsie Cemetery, Payne, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made to Masses, American Cancer Society or Paulding County Dog Shelter. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.