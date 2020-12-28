Lora Dee Allen, 67, Defiance, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born June 6, 1953, in St. Marys, Ohio, to the late Betty (Linville) and Hubert Frideger. On May 16, 1987, she married Clarence Allen Sr., who survives. Lora earned her associate’s degree and worked at Auglaize Acres in Wapakoneta, Ohio. In her leisure time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles, sudoku puzzles, musicals and watching TV. Lora loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Lora is survived by her loving husband, Clarence Allen Sr. of Defiance; her children, Alexis (Brian) Gehle of Celina, Ohio, Clarence Allen of Defiance, and Jackie (Nate Posten) McCoy of Defiance; 11 grandchildren; and her brothers, Bill (Angie) Frideger of New York, and Hubert Frideger Jr. of Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Bill Beach.
There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
