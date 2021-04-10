Lon DeLong

Bourbon, IN — Former Paulding resident, Lon A. DeLong, 74, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
He was born November 23, 1946, in Paulding, son of the late Earl and Olive (Vance) DeLong. On November 28, 2008, he married Ann K. Tusing, who survives. He was a graduate of Paulding High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was formerly employed by the Paulding Police Department for 12 years and by Dana Corporation, retiring in 1997, where he served as committeeman for the union.
He is also survived by his children: Michael (Amy) DeLong, Rita Reed, Angela (Robert) Costanza, Lynnette (Trevor) Hibbard, Krista (Kevin) Atkins, Angie (Robert) Dawson, and Lisa Teeple; 16 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and one on the way.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Jerry DeLong, Richard Sunday, Rex Sunday, and Darlene Cottrell.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding, with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 587.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Paulding Police Department.
Condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
