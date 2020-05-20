Loisann May Zimmerman, 92, Defiance, passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1928, in Defiance, Ohio, the only child of Opal Pierce May and Edgar Stanley May.
In 1949, she married John E. Zimmerman, who preceded her in death in 2004. Surviving are three daughters, Connie Dunlap (J. Richard) of Grosse Pointe, Mich., Jayne Yoder (Stan) of Defiance, Ohio, and Judy Nesselroad (David), Alpharetta, Georgia. She enjoyed her eight grandchildren, Brad (Stephanie), Todd (Molly) and Eric (Katie) Dunlap, Megan Yoder Moore (Will) and Molly Yoder Montes (Ryan), and Lauren, Holly, and Alexis Nesselroad. She is further survived by 13 great-grandchildren.
Loisann graduated from Defiance High School in 1945. She attended Ward-Belmont Jr. College, Nashville, Tennessee, and graduated from Indiana University in 1949 with a B.S. in business. She worked as an administrative assistant at General Motors prior to the birth of her first child. In addition to being a wonderful homemaker, she was actively involved in many community organizations and was a strong supporter of her husband’s career and her children and grandchildren’s activities. Loisann was a past officer and a lifelong volunteer of the Defiance Hospital Auxiliary, a member and past president of Current Event Club, an active member in the League of Women Voters and former member and president of the University Graduates Club. She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church and served as a Sunday School teacher, youth group leader and in various other capacities. She was a member of the Kettenring Country Club and its ladies’ golf association, Defiance College Women’s Commission, Friends of the Defiance Public Library and Pageturners, a monthly book discussion group.
Loisann was an excellent cook, loved to entertain and did so beautifully. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, needlepoint, playing bridge and traveling. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with and caring for her family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at First Presbyterian Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church with Pastor Ann Wasson officiating. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus prevention measures while offering the family support. A private graveside service will follow.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Preferred memorials are to the First Presbyterian Church or the Defiance City School Foundation. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.Schafferfh.com.
