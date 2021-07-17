Lois Wiles

Oakwood — Lois K. Wiles, age 77, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Dupont Hospital, Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
Lois was born August 14, 1943, in Bluffton, Ohio, daughter of the late William and Helen (Baker) Warren. On December 17, 1966, she married Bill Wiles, who survives. For 30 years, Lois was an elementary school teacher. Throughout her career, she taught at Wapakoneta City School District, Defiance City School District, and Paulding County Exempted Village Schools where she retired. Lois was a member of the Auglaize Township Fire Department Ladies Auxillary, Ohio National Retired Teachers Association and Paulding County Retired Teachers Association. She was also a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Defiance, Ohio, where she was a member of the Ruth Circle.
Lois is also survived by her children: Kim (Steve) Walker, Kerri (Bruce) Williams and Kelly (Chad) Shuherk; two brothers: Steve (Mary) Warren and Greg (Carol) Warren; nine grandchildren: Adam and Emily Walker, Kyle (Kaitlyn), Connor and Carson Williams, Chelsy (Doug) Biederman, Cassidy, Caleb, and Cody Shuherk; and one great-grandchild: Lee Biederman.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home with Pastor Erich Christman officiating. Burial will be at Sherman Cemetery, Brown Township.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Monday from 9 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
