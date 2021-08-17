Defiance — Lois C. Rau, 94, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on December 25, 1926, to Frank and Katherine (Leaders) Desgranges in Henry County, Ohio. Lois worked at the G.M. Foundry for 26 years retiring in 1978. On August 10, 1946, she married Paul "Jim" Rau who preceded her in death on February 2, 2010.
Lois is survived by her loving sons, David (Judith) Rau of Defiance, and James Rau of Bryan, Ohio; daughters, Linda (Richard) Good of Leesburg, Florida, Keeta (Mark) Diller of Defiance, and Rose (Jeffrey) Richardson of Bryan, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her son, Danny Rau, and her sisters, Henrietta, Mary, Anna, and Madeline.
Lois enjoyed playing cards, bingo, casinos, and going to McDonald's. She also enjoyed gardening and quilting and wintering in Harlingen, Texas with her husband.
Burial, per Lois's request, will be private at Myers Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the CHP Defiance Hospice Center, the Defiance Senior Center, or to a charity of the donors choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
