Defiance — Lois Oberhaus, age 93, of Defiance, passed away on Friday morning, October 1, 2021.
She was born on January 11, 1928, to Henry and Bertha (Rettig) Shock in Jewell, Ohio. On November 25, 1951, she married Marvin F. Oberhaus, who died on April 16, 2004.
Lois was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Defiance, serving as a Sunday School teacher and member of the ladies' Rotary Club for many years. She was a bookkeeper for the Jewell Grain Company for several years until her retirement in 1993. Lois also worked part-time for St. Mike's Golf Course which she co-owned with her sons. She was a long time member of the Jewell American Legion Auxiliary Post 635 where she served in various positions and committees. Lois loved her time spent with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed golfing and watching sports on TV, especially Detroit Tigers and Ohio State.
Lois will be sadly missed by her two sons, Thomas and David Oberhaus of Defiance, her daughter, Sally (Tony) Stites of Fort Wayne, Indiana, two grandchildren, Megan and A.J. of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and three great-grandchildren, Finnley, Hazel and Zane.
Preceding her in death were her parents, three brothers, Howard, Harold and Carl Shock, and three sisters, Ruth Shock, Ethel Panning and Mildred Shock.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Defiance, with the Rev. David Brobston officiating. Additional visitation will be for one hour before the service on Tuesday morning from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Napoleon, Ohio.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
