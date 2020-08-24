Lois Mae Good, 86, Defiance, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at SKLD Nursing Center in Defiance.
She was born June 18, 1934, to Melvin and Julia (Frank) Thomas in Continental, Ohio. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and drinking Dr. Pepper. She will be sadly missed by her family.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Karl) Hiler of Defiance; her son, Perry Good of New Hampshire; three grandchildren, including Steve Hiler and Staci (Tony) Miller; and many great-grandchildren, including Summer Hiler and Kenly Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Richard, Everett, Forrest and Carl Thomas; and five sisters, Viola Marshall, Esther Hamilton, Dorothy Burkhart, Vernece Geckle and Leona Breckler.
Visitation and services will be private at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with Pastor Dave Prior officiating. Burial will take place at Union Township Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to ELARA Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
