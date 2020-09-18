Lois Gahris

Lois J. Gahris, 94, Defiance, peacefully passed away with her children by her side on Thursday evening, September 17, 2020.
She was born December 6, 1925, to the late Roy and Luella (Newton) Scheuerman in Defiance, Ohio. On December 1, 1945, she married Robert A. Gahris, who preceded her in death on November 27, 1995.
Lois was a faithful member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. She did volunteer work in various areas of the community. She worked at G.C. Murphy Company for over 25 years, and the Defiance City Schools cafeteria. She was a member of the Pager Turner Book Club. Lois enjoyed flower gardening, and belonged to Twin Rivers Garden Club. She was an avid sports fan of the Defiance High School Bulldogs, and always listened to the games on the radio. Lois was extremely proud of her children and their accomplishments. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
Lois is survived by her children, Linda (Jon) Hay, Becky (Joe) Geiger and Donald Gahris. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Sarah (Ruben) Torres, Matt (Kristy) Geiger, Jamie (Lisette) Hay and Jennifer Hay; and great-grandchildren, Graham, Brendan and Nolan Geiger, and Juliette, Colette, Jonathan and Brianna Hay.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Scheuerman.
Family and friends may pay their respects at St. Paul’s Methodist Church from 10-11 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Monday at the church, with Pastor John Schlicher officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church or Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.