Logan Harris

HICKSVILLE — Logan A. Harris, 22, Hicksville, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Community Memorial Hospital emergency room, Hicksville.
Logan was born July 15, 1998, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Robert L. and Tena F. (Flanary) Harris. He was a 2017 graduate of Homestead High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was fun-loving and known for having the biggest heart for others. He was known as the “Gentle Giant.” Logan always knew how to put a smile on your face. He cherished the time he spent with his nieces and nephews. In his free time, Logan enjoyed shooting guns, fishing, and anything that involved fast cars.
Surviving are his father, Robert Harris of Hicksville; mother, Tena Pruitt and husband, Jeffrey of Defiance; his fiancé, Rebekah Speakman of Hicksville; two brothers, Andrew McCloskey and Jared and wife, Rachel Harris, each of Hicksville; sister, Karlee Harris of Hicksville; three nephews, Braydn McCloskey, Connor Harris and Jack Harris; two nieces, Bryelle McCloskey and Lilly Harris; maternal grandparents, Kitty and Tom Stuckman of Hicksville and Ben and Win Flanary of Hicksville; paternal grandmother, Florence Harris of Hicksville.
Logan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Marion Harris; aunt, Jan Harris; and best friend, Sam Torres III.
Visitation for Logan will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 1-5 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for Logan will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Countryside Church of Christ, 14314 Hurshtown Road, Grabill, Indiana, with Steve Harris officiating. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are required to wear a mask or facial covering and observe social distancing.
The family asks those remembering Logan to make memorial contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
