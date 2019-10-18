ABINGDON, Va. — Lodge Starrett Dales, 77, Abingdon Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
He was born January 21, 1942, in Grundy, Va., to the late Winston and Alta Dales. He also was proceeded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Dales; brother, Charles Dales; and sister, Loretta Ganger.
“Starrett” was a beloved stepfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He is survived by stepdaughter, Lara Miller of Abingdon; and stepson, Jonathan Smith and wife, Jackie, of Kingsport; one sister, Carol Baldridge, and sister-in-law, Barbara Dales, both of Defiance, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; two brothers-in-law, James Lester and wife, Susie, and Ralph Lester and wife, Linda, both of Abingdon, Va.
He proudly served his country as a United States Marine from 1960-64. He went on to retire from General Motors of Defiance Ohio, after 25 years of service. He was a former member of the VFW and AMVETS of Defiance, Ohio.
With respect to his final wishes, there will be no services.
