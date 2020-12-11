Lloyd F. Steingass, 94, Defiance, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
Lloyd was born in Pleasant Township in Henry County, Ohio, to the late Carl and Beatrice (Zachrich) Steingass. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Defiance, a World War II veteran, a life member of VFW Post 8847 in New Bavaria, American Legion Post 340 in Holgate, AMVETS Post 1991 and Eagles Aerie 372 in Defiance. He worked for many years at the New Bavaria and Holgate Grain and Supply Elevators, and he retired from Central Foundry GM in Defiance, where he was a member of UAW Local 211.
Lloyd is survived by his three children, Carol (Art Sauber) Chatham of Defiance, David (Mary) Steingass of Napoleon, and Beverly (Thomas) Hancock of Evansport; and five stepchildren, Kenneth ( Hedy) Seiple, Marianne (Dan) Bohn and Lynn (Gilbert) Gonzales, all of Defiance, Patricia (Robert) Gatliff and Lorrie Seiple, all of Findlay, Ohio; one brother, Marvin (Helen) Steingass of Defiance; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Rayle of Fort Wayne, Ind. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Duane Hancock of Bryan, Ohio, Michelle Chatham of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and Mark Chatham of Defiance; four great-grandchildren; Shelby Hancock, Charles Curenton and Emily and Mallory Chatham; 15 stepgrandchildren, 32 great-stepgrandchildren and 16 great-great-stepgrandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives, Geraldine Steingass in 1986, and Jeananne Steingass in 2017; his sister, Marilyn Rayle; and a stepgrandson, Nicholas Spitnale.
Due to the current health concerns of COVID-19, services will be private at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Interment will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in New Bavaria, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are suggested to St. John’s Catholic Church or Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.