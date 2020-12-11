Lloyd R. Rettig, 97, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Kingsbury Place.
He was born May 8, 1923, in Bartlow Township, Ohio, to Ernest and Idella (Knipp) Rettig. He married Marjorie Durham on May 21, 1942, and together they enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Lloyd was drafted into the Army in 1943 and served his country with pleasure during World War II. He was a member of a combat unit under the command of General Patton, whom he translated for using his knowledge of the German language. Lloyd was awarded the Purple Heart and the Oak Leaf Cluster for going above and beyond the call of duty.
Lloyd was employed as the custodian for Holgate Schools and then the building and grounds supervisor for Four County Vocational School. In retirement, his love for children lead him to driving a school bus for Holgate Schools. Lloyd loved to fish and will be remembered as a card shark. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be greatly missed.
Lloyd is survived by his children, Marian “Marne” (Robert) Helberg of Perry, Fla., Terry (Sue) Rettig of Napoleon, Bert (Tim) Shiarla of Defiance, and Anthony (Patricia) Rettig of Fishers, Ind.; 18 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie, on April 15, 2005; and siblings, Vida (Clarence) Huber, Orly Rettig, Elden Rettig and Florence Rettig.
Lloyd will be laid to rest privately by his family in St. John’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, Holgate.
Memorial donations may be given to the Shalom Food Pantry at St. John’s United Church of Christ or a charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder-Hoening Funeral Home, Holgate. Please share condolences at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
