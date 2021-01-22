Lloyd Countryman

HICKSVILLE — Lloyd G. Countryman, 85, Hicksville, passed Friday, January 22, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, with his family by his side.
Lloyd was born July 26, 1935, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of the late Glen and Mary (Scranton) Countryman. He was a 1953 graduate of Hicksville High School. Lloyd married Anna L. Rowe on June 3, 1955, in Metz, Indiana, and she survives. Lloyd was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed working outside. He also assisted his son, Kevin, working at Nemcomed for 15 years. After this, Lloyd delivered parts for H&W Automotive until recently. Lloyd was a member of West Milford Church of Christ, where he served as an elder. He was also a member of the Defiance County Fair Board and the Crippled Children and Adult Society.
Surviving are his wife, Anna Countryman of Hicksville, Ohio; four children, Kevin (Kalli) Countryman of Hicksville, Ohio, Keith (Gail) Countryman of Hicksville, Ohio, Kelly (Stan) Myers of Elkhart, Indiana, and Shelly (Bob) Weatherhead of Hicksville, Ohio; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Eloise Hilbert and Nona Husted.
Visitation for Lloyd G. Countryman will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, where a limited capacity will be allowed in the funeral home at any time. Facial mask or coverings must be worn, and social distancing will be observed. Friends are asked to keep their visit short, so the family may visit with all who come to the funeral home. Funeral services for Lloyd G. Countryman will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the West Milford Church of Christ, 04855 Casebeer Miller Road, Hicksville, with Pastor Dan Grant officiating. Interment will follow in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville.
Memorial contributions may be directed to West Milford Church of Christ, 04855 Casebeer-Miller Road, Hicksville, Ohio, 43526; or Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 06817 Ohio 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
