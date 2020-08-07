NAPOLEON — Lloyd “Altie” Altman, 70, Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on December 29, 1949, in Wauseon, Ohio, to the late Floyd and Patricia (Brown) Altman. Lloyd will be remembered as the life of the party!! He was active with his group home and loved many of the activities they attended. When he was younger, he could often be found at the Napoleon power plant or water treatment plant running errands for the guys, which to him… made him an honorary employee. He was just deputized by Henry County Sheriff Mike Bodenbender and given a badge. Lloyd had helped the sheriff’s auxiliary for many years. He was a participant in the Special Olympics and an avid bowler. He was a member of the River City Rodders and loved The Ohio State Buckeyes.
He is survived by his siblings, Larry (Connie) Altman of Wake Forest, N.C., William (Joan) Altman of Delta, and Velma (Randy) Hull of Liberty Center; many nieces and nephews; and his COREE family, Angie, Victor, Tracy and Renee.
Visitation will be held at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 4 p.m. A private interment will take place the following day at Shiloh Cemetery, Liberty Center. Please feel free to wear your favorite Ohio State clothing to celebrate Altie.
Memorial donations are suggested to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home to help defray burial costs. Online condolences may be made at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
