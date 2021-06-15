Defiance — Lisa Renee Cosentino, 60, of Defiance, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born on June 21, 1960, to Arnold and Theda (Hogue) Alsip in Akron,Ohio. Lisa received her bachelors of arts degree from Miami University. On May 22, 1982, she married Tony Cosentino, who survives at Defiance. Lisa was a homemaker. Lisa was a member of the United Way's Women's Giving Circle of Defiance.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband Tony; father, Arnold Alsip, of Akron; son, Nick Cosentino of Toledo, Ohio; daughter, Jenna Cosentino of Defiance; sister, Amy (Jim) Scheetz of Canton, Ohio; and brother, Aaron Alsip of Akron, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Theda Alsip.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 4-6 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance; a Memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorials may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Connection, 5577 Airport Hwy. Toledo, Ohio 43615.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
