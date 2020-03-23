Linda Wolf, 72, Defiance, died peacefully on Monday, March 19, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, in the embrace of family members.
March 19 was the first day of spring, and Linda’s favorite time of year. She loved plants of all kinds, and spent hours choosing and deciding what to grow in her planters for summer. Linda knew and was known by hundreds of people in the area from her years at Burke Dental Office and The Credit Union in Defiance.
She is survived by her husband, John Wolf of Defiance; her sisters, Jane Heusi and Lee Liska; her brother, Jerry Liska; and five nieces and nephews. We were blessed by her life and her love.... God Rest Her Soul.
There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
