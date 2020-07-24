Linda Sowers

Linda M. Sowers, 76, Defiance, passed away Thursday morning, July 23, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born May 17, 1944, to the late Marvin and Helen (Highland) Bunn in Defiance, Ohio. Linda was a 1963 graduate of Defiance High School. On April 17, 1965, she married Paul Sowers, who resides in Defiance. Linda was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church and AMVETS 1991 Auxiliary. She was a co-owner of P&T Seamless Gutters. Her greatest love was taking care of her family. She enjoyed horseback riding, snapdragons, and the outdoors.
Linda will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 55 years, Paul Sowers; her son, Todd Sowers (Tabitha Slagle); her granddaughter, Jessica Michelle Sowers; and great-granddaughter, Ava Marie’ Sowers, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind her sisters, Betty Phillips of Albion, Mich., and Sue Meine of Garrettsville, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Marvin Bunn Jr.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Brunersburg Cemetery, with Rev. Donald L. Luhring officiating. Responsible virus protection measures are encouraged.
Memorials are suggested to the church, American Heart Association or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.