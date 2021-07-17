HILLIARD — Linda J. Lord, 77, with family by her side, left this life to be with her Lord, parents, and husband on July 12, 2021, while under the care of Darby Glenn Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Hilliard, Ohio.
Raised in Defiance, Ohio, with her beloved sister Lana (Sontchi) Vogel, she was a graduate of the Defiance High School. Even after changing her residence to Fort Pierce, Florida, late in her life, she remained life-long friends with many of her classmates and Defiance friends. There, she met and married the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” Lord. After 15 years of living in Florida, she and Chuck moved back to Ohio to be closer to her friends and family. She fell in love again with the Lord when she became born again into the Apostolic Christian Church in Junction.
Her greatest passion in life was her dedication to raising and providing endless love to her children, grandchildren, family and community. For many years she worked in the medical field, working in roles such as the executive director of the Defiance County American Cancer Society (ACS) and a neurological EEG technician. She passionately contributed to the organization of major public events such as the ACS Daffodil Days, Jail-n-Bail, and multiple local, regional and national water ski tournaments. She proudly involved her children in her work and these events.
She was an intrepid lover of traveling, visiting places such as Europe, Mexico, U.S. 66 and many other destinations within the United States. Her adventurous spirit and spontaneous pick-up-and-go character made for unforgettable memories shared with all those travel companions.
Her nurturing spirit will forever live in the memories of her friends and family. She had the self-deprecating drive to take in and build up young people and those in need. She always provided open doors and genuine care to those in need.
She is welcomed to heaven by her beloved Chuck; mother, Lodi (Hesselswardt); father, Ed Sontchi, and grandparents. She will forever be remembered as the most fun mother and grandmother by Sean (Samantha, Lauren, Cody & Shane) Sargeant, Laura (Todd & Jack) Wilson, Neal (Heather, Piper & Megan) Sargeant; sister, Lana (Bill, Randy, Christine, Craig) Vogel.
Linda will be laid to rest with her father in the Brunersburg Cemetery in Noble Twp., Defiance County at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. Family will welcome all friends to join us in a graveside service. Condolences or memorial donation inquiries may be sent to easywind003@yahoo.com (Neal Sargeant). Arrangements completed by the Tidd Family Funeral Home, Hilliard, Ohio. www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
