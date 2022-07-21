FORT WAYNE — Linda Kinder, 86, devoted mother of five and wife of the late James Kinder passed away peacefully on June 27.
Linda was in good health, living on her own until march when she suffered a stroke. Her daughter, Julie brought her to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to help care for her until her passing.
Linda was born on January 13, 1936, the daughter of Wilber “Happy” and Pauline (McDonald) Ankney of Defiance, Ohio. Growing up she was surrounded by a large family including her siblings, Joyce (Carl/Bill) Bauer, Fort Wayne and the late robert Ankney and John Taylor, as well as step-father, John Taylor. Linda was influenced by her family to be a loving, caring person who would lend a hand in any situation. Known for having a smile on her face and adored by all who knew her, it was often said there wasn’t a stranger that she didn’t know.
Linda married her husband, Jim, on July 3, 1953, and together they had five children, Julie (Gary) Bauer, Shelley (Jim) Herder, Michael Kinder, James Kinder and Sheree (Dennis) Dailey. In addition to her five children, Linda is survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren being the pride and joy of her life, she spoke proudly of their accomplishments.
While raising her children Linda worked at Dinner Bell, starting in 1966 and retiring after the business closed. Linda loved spending time with family and friends. She had a love of animals caring for numerous pets over the years. Her favorite pastime was sitting on her porch with neighbors on Davidson Street, where she lived for 59 years, waving at the passersby. She is now waving at everyone from heaven with love.
Memorials to Fort Defiance Humane Society.
