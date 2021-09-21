Napoleon — Linda Gariepy, 70, of Napoleon, stepped into the presence of her Savior on Thursday, September 16, at home following a courageous battle with cancer. Her legacy of faith was an encouragement and inspiration to those who knew and loved her. She lived out being a faithful servant of the Lord. Second only to her firm love for Jesus, was her fierce love for her family and dear friends. She was honored to be called loving wife, mother, sister, and grandma. Linda enjoyed serving her local church and community through the years, indulging in a competitive pinochle game at any opportunity, wowing others with her culinary mastery, and treating all customers of 'The Plate Connection' as if they were long-time friends.
Linda was born on May 11, 1951, in Detroit, Michigan, and was proceeded in death by her mother Edna Felton and father Dick Felton. Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, David Gariepy, their children Jennifer (Doak) Walker, Mark (Lori) Gariepy and Daniel (Amanda) Gariepy, her brothers Bob (Dawn) Felton, Rich (Deb) Felton, and sister Barb (Steve) Chegash. She leaves behind five grandchildren - Samuel, Benjamin, Nathalia, Elizabeth, and Judah - who were the apple of her eye, along with many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Wednesday September 22, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Christ Community Church, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation at 10 a.m., prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
