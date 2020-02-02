Forbess

Forbess

Linda M. Forbess, 66, Defiance, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born May 14, 1953, to Eugene and Marie (Zipfel) Wolff in Defiance, Ohio. Linda worked as a merchandiser for the American Greeting Card Company, retiring in 2013. In 1975, she married Daniel Forbess, who lives in Defiance, Ohio.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, formerly worked at the Defiance Kmart, Food Town and G.C. Murphy Company. She also enjoyed going to NASCAR races and playing bingo.

Linda is survived by her loving spouse Daniel Forbess; a son, Chad (Lynnette) Forbess of Defiance; a sister, Joann Perez of Defiance; a grandchild, Jade Forbess

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home Inc., Defiance, Friday, February 7, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. at the Schaffer Funeral Home, with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Linda Forbess, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
Schaffer Funeral Home, Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Linda's Visitation begins.
Feb 7
Memorial Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
Schaffer Funeral Home, Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Linda's Memorial Service begins.
Load entries