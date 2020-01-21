Lillie Mae Chamberlain went to rest in the arms of her Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance, Ohio, after a long hard battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was born Lillie Mae Trusty on March 16, 1931, in the town of Quicksand, located in Breathett County, Kentucky, to Savannah (Bach) and Ervine Trusty. Growing up, Lillie attended a little one-room country schoolhouse, helped her family in the tobacco fields and enjoyed playing in her beautiful mountains with her nine sisters and her brother.
On April 18, 1960, Lillie married Maurice L. Chamberlain. Lillie was a stay-at-home mom until her eight children were grown. Lillie enjoyed raising a garden, canning, baking and sewing. Lillie and Maurice attended Olive Branch Church of God, located on State Route 15, Defiance, Ohio, for many years before moving to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in October of 1978. After moving to Gatlinburg, Lillie and Maurice enjoyed their retirement, spending their days gardening, flea marketing and making crafts. They loved their Sunday afternoon outings just driving around Cades Cove and having a late afternoon picnic by a bubbly mountain stream. Lillie loved having friends and family visit. She loved making big country breakfasts complete with homemade biscuits and gravy. Lillie enjoyed reading her Bible, serving the Lord, and helping her neighbors. Lillie and Maurice attended Bethel Baptist Church, located on Bethel Church Road, Sevierville, Tennessee.
Lillie was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice; her mother, Savannah; father, Ervine; eight sisters, Ivy, Ida, Geneva, Ruth, Bessie, Dorothy, Helen and Anna Marie; and one brother, Rollie Lee. Lillie is survived by one sister, Minnie Badenhop of Napoleon, Ohio.
Lillie also is survived by her eight children, Sharon (Ron) Wellman of Defiance, Ohio, Homer (Sonja) Malott of Santee, California, Julie (Jerrold) Huggins of Diamond, Missouri, Rusty (Diane) Chamberlain of Tampa, Florida, Rose Anna Rudd of Rockledge, Florida, Susan (Tim) Sanders of Luka, Mississippi, Randy (Betty) Chamberlain of Centerville, Georgia, and Samuel (Kristine) Chamberlain of Newport, Tennessee; along with 27 grandchildren and large number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Alzheimer’s Research or Bethel Baptist Church, Sevierville, Tennessee. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville, Tennessee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in the Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Brady of Bethel Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Mattox Cemetery in Wears Valley, Tennessee.
Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
