Lillian VonDeylen

RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — Lillian Anna VonDeylen, 93, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, passed away on August 19, 2020.
She was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on March 8, 1927, to Carl and Alvina (Hurst) Drewes. Lillian graduated from Napoleon High School, and on August 22, 1946, married Walter VonDeylen at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township. Lillian worked as a bookkeeper for the Ridgeville Telephone Company and a custodian for the Ridgeville High School.
Lillian was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ridgeville Corners, where she served on the Altar Guild. She was a great conversationalist and enjoyed learning about a persons’ family and history. Lillian also liked to garden and tend her flowers; she especially enjoyed bowling.
Lillian is survived by her children, Ellen Kay (Ray) Drewes, Anna Mae (Barry) Woodyard, Betty (Denny) Mohring and Roy (Rhonda) VonDeylen; daughter-in-law, Lynda (Mark) Cramer; sister-in-law, Delores Drewes; grandchildren, Bob (Jamie) Woodyard, Kimberly (Rob) French, Barry (Kelly) VonDeylen, Kyle (Nicole) VonDeylen, Ryan VonDeylen, Ashley (Adam) Heaston and Megan (Casey) Metzger; and great-grandchildren, Parker, Peyton, Sawyer, Carson, Molly, Mason, Camden, Theresa, Gabriel, Casey Jr. and Garrett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; son, Robert VonDeylen; grandson, Robin VonDeylen; and brother, Norman Drewes.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the State. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or the Ridgeville Township Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
