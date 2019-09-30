Lillian Sandleben

Lillian D. Sandleben, 60, Defiance, passed away Thursday morning, September 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born September 2, 1959, to the late Lester and Marie (Rieggleman) Nash in Oroville, California. On June 30, 1980, she married Dale Sandleben, who resides in Defiance.
Lillian was a faithful member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She enjoyed birdwatching and cooking. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother and spending time with her family.
Lillian will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 39 years, Dale Sandleben of Defiance; her son, Benjamin (Emily Cocke) Sandleben of Defiance; and three granddaughters, Ava Sandleben, Leah Sandleben and Tatum Cocke. She also leaves behind two brothers, Kenneth Nash and Jeff Nash; and two sisters, Jane Summerfield and Rose Keplinger, all of California.
Visitation will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 24864 Watson Road, Defiance, Ohio, with a memorial service to follow at 2:30 p.m.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses or the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
