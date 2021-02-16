Lillian Griffith

Holgate — Lillian K. Griffith, 89, Holgate, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Holgate, Ohio.
She was born April 4, 1931, to Sherd and Vernia (McGlothlin) Baldridge in Grundy, Virginia. On March 15, 1950, she married Hearl Griffith, who preceded her in death on January 18, 1997. Lillian was a member of the Second Baptist Church of Defiance. She enjoyed her years spent as a homemaker, and loved spending time with her family.
Lillian is survived by her sons, Bruce Griffith of Lancaster, Ohio, Terry (Darlene) Griffith of Continental, Ohio, Kim (Kay) Griffith and Rick (Vicki) Griffith, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers, Wilmer, Elmer, Billy and Buddy Baldridge; and sisters, Helen Marie Meade and Opal Coleman.
Visitation and services will be private at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel in Defiance. Burial will take place at Ayersville Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
