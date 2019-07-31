HOLGATE — Lillian S. (Godeke) Eberle, 90, Holgate, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care in Holgate.
Lillian was born August 23, 1928, in Deshler, to the late William and Emma (Hoops) Godeke. On July 1, 1956, she married Arthur Eberle, who preceded her in death on November 1, 1975.
Lillian is survived by four children, Becky Hurst of Archbold, John ( Liz) Eberle and Tim (Sandy) Eberle of Holgate, and Bonnie (Bill) Imbrock of Hamler; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe) Allen, Bradley Hurst, Renee (Tim) Black, Nicole Hurst and Alison Imbrock; three great-grandsons, Simon and Mathias Allen and Raylan Black; and three more on the way.
She also was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Roger Hurst; a sister, Alma Orthwein; and a brother, Wilbur Godeke.
Lillian was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Holgate, where she served as elder, Sunday school teacher, and made woven rugs for its bazaar. She was also a member of the William F. Helmke 340 Legion Post Auxiliary and a former 4-H advisor.
She enjoyed sitting on her porch swing, reading, making quilts, painting and baking. She loved decorating for Christmas, visiting Frankenmuth and traveling to Amish country, with an occasional trip to the casino.
Lillian thoroughly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. today, August 1, 2019, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Holgate. Funeral services will begin in the church on Friday at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Pastor David Orr will officiate. Committal services and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be considered to the St. John’s United Church of Christ’s Memorial Fund, Henry County Agricultural Society or the family to be used as they wish.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder-Hoening Funeral Home, 209 N. Wilhelm Street, Holgate. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.