Lewis Palmer

Continental — Lewis J. Palmer Jr., 65, of Continental, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, peacefully at his home.
He was born June 18, 1956, in Lima, to the late Lewis Sr. and Simone (Van Orshaegen) Palmer.
Survivors include two sons, Josh (Stacy) Palmer and Dusty (Heather) Palmer, both of Miller City; seven grandchildren; a sister, Linda (Joseph) Yenser of Defiance; and three nephews.
Lewis retired from General Motors in 2020 after 40 years. He was a chaplin for the Ohio AMVETS Post 1991 in Defiance, and a member of the Sons of the American Legion. Lewis was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and loved watching NASCAR. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, trapping and canoeing. Lewis had an outgoing personality and never knew a stranger.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a veterans organization of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
