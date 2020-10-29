Lewis Johnston

Lewis R. Johnston, 91, Defiance, passed away October 24, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio, with his wife of almost 70 years by his side.
He was born August 9, 1929, to Arthur and Katie (Sines) Johnston in North Creek, Ohio. On October 27, 1950, he married Mary Ann (Demland) Johnston, who survives in Defiance.
Lew was branch manager and vice president of the former Home Saving and Loan. He attended the Bethel Christian Church, a member of the Napoleon Rotary Club, the Grand Lodge of Ohio since March 30, 1953, and the Omega Lodge 564.
Lew is survived by his loving spouse, Mary Ann; and his son, David L. (Denise) Johnston of Sylvania, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and four sisters.
Services will be private and burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
