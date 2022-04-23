Lester Wilhelm

ST. MARY'S — Lester Howard Wilhelm, age 74, of St. Marys, Ohio, formerly of Custar, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Lester was born to Howard and Marymae (Slatts) Wilhelm and they predeceased him. On May 22, 1971, he married Rita Eileen "Neil" Neiling and she survives.
Lester attended Westwood High School and spent 30 years of his life working at General Motors Powertrain, Defiance, Ohio, retiring at age 52. In 2015 (after his wife retired), they moved to St. Marys, Ohio, to be closer to their daughter and family.
Lester is survived by his wife, Rita Eileen "Neil" Wilhelm, daughter, Danielle (Frank) Moeller and his four grandchildren, Makenzie, Charlotte, Jude and Hazel; his brothers, Robert (Judy) and Bruce (Deb Boyce), sisters, Barbara (Mike) Meyers, Patricia (Steve) Reynolds, Joyce Wilhelm and Sharon Wilhelm (Mike Sulser); in-laws, Robert and Jan Neiling, Karl Neiling, Larry and Janet Sattler, Teresa and Dale Weber, Sue and Jim Flowers, Mary and Mike Schriner, David and Carol Neiling, and Jill and Kevin Sautter.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Marlene and Jim Gustwiller and brothers, Roy and Ronald.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April, 25, 2022, at St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar, Ohio, with Father Walter Tuscano officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Friends and family will be received from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Feehan Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, Ohio, and 10-11 a.m. prior to the mass at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis Catholic Church, Grand Lake Hospice, ALS foundation or an organization of the donors choice.
Messages and memories can be left for the family at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.
