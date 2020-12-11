Lester Rabe

NAPOLEON — Lester G. Rabe, 75, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on February 4, 1945, in Napoleon, to George F. and Amanda (Ludeman) Rabe. Lester was a 1963 graduate of Ridgeville High School. He married Janice Behnfeldt on December 14, 1968.
Lester was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith and a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Twp., Napoleon. He was a farmer at heart and was the fourth generation to farm the Rabe’s Homestead, which was settled by his great-grandfather in 1872. Lester previously owned and operated Rabe’s Cage House Cleaning Service. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janice; son, Mark (Abigail) Rabe, Kettering, Ohio; daughter, Anne (Martin) Irving, Napoleon, Ohio; sisters, JoAnn Miller of Napoleon, Ohio, Karen Elling of Napoleon, Ohio, and Lori (Arland) Rigdon-Esch, Lebanon, Ohio; and brother, Lawrence (Irene) Rabe, Wauseon, Ohio. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Isaiah, Ella, Kate and Benjamin Irving and Nicholas and Nathan Rabe, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew; sister, Arlene Sunderman; brother, Paul Rabe; and brothers-in-law, Mark Rigdon and Robert Miller.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township, at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will be at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
