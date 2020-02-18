RUSSELLS POINT — Lester E. “Lee” Donley of Russells Point, Ohio, passed away February 17, 2020, at Belle Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Bellefontaine, Ohio.
Lester was born in Defiance, Ohio, a son of the late Roy and Hazel Foreman Donley.
He is survived by three children, Christine Donley of California, Nathan Whitman of Russells Point and Elizabeth Anderson of Toledo, Ohio; three grandchildren, Cayden and Maddison Whitman and Alex Anderson; eight siblings, Judy Chapla, Jerry Donley, Shirley Panning, Richard Shirk, Sandy Shirk, Danny Huber, Lisa Brown and Roger Shirk; longtime friend, John Michael; and several nieces and nephews.
Lee was a veteran of the United States Army and member of Doyle R. Miller AMVETS Post 39 in Lakeview, Ohio. He was a carpenter by trade.
Per his wishes, no services will be observed at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.
