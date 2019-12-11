Leonard Sizemore

HOLGATE — Leonard Ray Sizemore, 83, died in his Holgate home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
His Legacy… Leonard was born in Kentucky to Willie and Mollie (Flannery) Sizemore on June 26, 1936. On June 26, 1956, he married Carolyn Smith. He worked very hard and never really retired. He was a business owner, farmer and body man. He enjoyed gardening, Holgate basketball, going to auctions and pawn shops.
His Family… Leonard was very proud of his family that consisted of a son, John (Joy) Sizemore, New Bavaria; and daughters, Peggy (Greg) Pauley of Hamler, Dorothy (Doug) Korney of Continental and Judy (Dennis) Spade of Liberty Center; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and a sister, Sue (Delmer) Hall, Ky.
Leonard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years; a grandson, Tyler Morehead; and siblings: Daisy, Jane, Sara Ellen, Dorothy, Bill, Millard, William and Larry.
His Farewell Services… Friends will be received in the Zachrich Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. and again one hour before the service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Burial will follow in Ayersville Cemetery. Contributions made in Leonard’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Cherry Street Mission, or the Holgate Athletic Boosters. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
