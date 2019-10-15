A memorial service for Leonard G. Myers Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster Street in Defiance. A private interment service will take place at a later date. Calling hours will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, 529 Jefferson Avenue in Defiance.

