TOMBSTONE, Ariz. — Leonard Cereghin, was born May 16, 1941,passed away on February 10, 2022, in his home in Tombstone, Arizona.

Celebration of life will be held at Florida fire station banquet room, Florida, Ohio, Friday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Cereghin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

