NAPOLEON — Leonard “Bud” Hatcher, 85, Napoleon, Ohio, passed at his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
He was born June 12, 1934, in Napoleon, to Oscar “Dick” and Ruth (Yarnell) Hatcher. Bud was a member of First Presbyterian Church and a lifelong member of the Napoleon Moose Lodge 788 and the Napoleon American Legion. He enjoyed collecting International Harvester tractors and was a member of the International Harvester Collectors, Ohio Chapter. Bud was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer on the Southside of Napoleon and inducted into the Henry County Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2018. For over 50 years, he was involved in tractor pulls all over Ohio.
Bud is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Mark Hatcher, Samuel (Jill) Hatcher, Mary Ann Winters and William Hatcher; and grandchildren, Taylor, Spencer, Nicholas and Mariah.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Darla (Adams); brother, Richard (Violet) Hatcher; and sister, Betty (Jim) Grisham.
Due to the current health concerns due to COVID-19, services will be private. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Henry County Senior Center or the United Way. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.