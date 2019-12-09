Leona Horstman

Leona M. Horstman , 94, Defiance, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Laurels of Defiance.
She was born April 28, 1925, to Orville and Ethel (Michael) Marckel in Defiance County, Ohio. Leona was a 1943 graduate of Defiance High School. She married her first husband, David McKeen Jr., who passed away. On January 31, 1964, she married Rodger F. Horstman, who preceded her in death on June 9, 2008.
Leona was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Leona and Rodger were avid Cleveland Indian fans. They attended most of the games, and traveled to Florida and Arizona for spring training. She was always ready to help her kids with their children, and no distance was too far to attend their sporting events. She was the best cabby and referee. Leona loved to travel and cook, and was known for her wonderful pot roast. Spending time with her family was always her priority. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Leona is survived by her children, Shellie (Jim) Bronson of Sun Valley, Idaho, Susan McKeen of Dallas, Texas, Penny (Marvin) Smith of Las Cruces, N.M., Lisa (Gary) Powell of Valrico, Fla., Kim (Shirley) McKeen of Defiance, Timothy McKeen of Defiance, Mike (Carol) McKeen of Leipsic, Ohio, Amy (Brad) Meyer of Defiance, and John (LouCinda) Horstman of Oakwood. She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, David McKeen Jr.; second husband, Rodger Horstman; her son, David McKeen III; brother, Justin Marckel; sisters, Iris Hostettler and Ruth Feeney; and great-grandson, Christopher McKeen.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, with Rev. Donald L. Luhring officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
