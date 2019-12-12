Funeral services for Leona M. Horstman were held Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church. Rev. Donald L. Luhring officiated. Burial followed in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Russell Lewis, Tim McKeen, Clint McKeen, Brandon McKeen, Aaron Horstman and Gavin Powell. Arrangements were handled by Schaffer Funeral Home. The family would like to express deep appreciation to Mary Roehrig and Paul Klima, and those angels at the Laurels of Defiance for taking such good care of Leona. And special thanks to neighbors who provided food and comfort.
Leona Horstman
To plant a tree in memory of Leona Horstman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.