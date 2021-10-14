Leona (Jeannie Short) Forry, 88, of Archbold, passed away October 11, 2021.

Surviving are daughters, Kamie (Kurt) Weber and Kandra (Mike) Deal. Nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren.

Short Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

